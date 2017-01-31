HIGHLIGHTS: President Mukherjee's speech at Parliament's Budget Session

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed a joint session of Parliament ahead of the budget session which began on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights of President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech:

Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases





My government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers





Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my govt took proactive steps, it's now under control

My government is making 'naari shakti' an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities

PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women

Social and economic equality for deprived sections is the first promise of our Constitution. Our government is committed to fulfil it

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women

The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace

With motto of “Har Haath ko Hunar”, my government has taken several steps for skilling youth & improving their employability

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students

By year end, all the meter gauge tracks in the north east will be converted into broad gauge lines

To combat black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing, the government took decision on Nov 8, 2016 of demonetisation

Four decade old demand of OROP has been fulfilled

Our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strike to prevent infiltration by terrorists

My government welcomes constructive debate on simultaneous conduct of elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies

My government is thankful to the GST council for working to resolve the outstanding issues

My government is committed to combat terrorism, and ensure that perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice

India ratified Paris agreement, thereby sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change

My government reiterates committment to fulfil aspirations of its people