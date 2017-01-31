rediff.com

HIGHLIGHTS: President Mukherjee's speech at Parliament's Budget Session

January 31, 2017 12:08 IST

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed a joint session of Parliament ahead of the budget session which began on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights of President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech: 

 
  • This is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget for the first time
  • Resilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable
  • At the core of all my government policies, is the welfare of 'gareeb', 'peedit', 'Dalit', 'vanchhit'
  • Government committed to growth, 'sabka saath sabka vikaas'. Voluntary giving up of LPG subsidy has helped the poor
  • An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unbanked
  • Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes
  • To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started
  • Over Rs 2 lakh crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana
  • Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year
  • My government has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor
  • My government is committed to provide shelter to every houseless poor household through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana 
  • Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor
  • The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor
  • 37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe
  • Under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time
  • Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases

  •  My government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers

  • Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my govt took proactive steps, it's now under control

  • My government is making 'naari shakti' an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities

  • PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women

  • Social and economic equality for deprived sections is the first promise of our Constitution. Our government is committed to fulfil it

  • The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results

  • Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women

  • The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace

  • With motto of “Har Haath ko Hunar”, my government has taken several steps for skilling youth & improving their employability

  • National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students

  • By year end, all the meter gauge tracks in the north east will be converted into broad gauge lines

  • To combat black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing, the government took decision on Nov 8, 2016 of demonetisation

  • Four decade old demand of OROP has been fulfilled

  • Our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strike to prevent infiltration by terrorists

  • My government welcomes constructive debate on simultaneous conduct of elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies

  • My government is thankful to the GST council for working to resolve the outstanding issues

  • My government is committed to combat terrorism, and ensure that perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice

  • India ratified Paris agreement, thereby sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change

  • My government reiterates committment to fulfil aspirations of its people
 

