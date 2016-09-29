rediff.com

US Security Advisor calls Doval, condemns Uri terror attack

US Security Advisor calls Doval, condemns Uri terror attack

September 29, 2016 08:03 IST

United States National Security Advisor Susan Rice called her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and condemned the Uri terrorist attack saying the White House expects Pakistan to take “effective action to combat and delegitimise” United Nations-designated terrorist groups.

“Ambassador Rice reiterated our expectation that Pakistan take effective action to combat and delegitimise United Nations-designated terrorist individuals and entities,
including Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their affiliates,” spokesperson of National Security Council Ned Price said.

In the telephonic conversation with Doval, the first after Uri terrorist attack, Susan strongly condemned the September 18 cross-border attack on the Indian Army Brigade headquarters and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

“She affirmed President Obama’s commitment to redouble our efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism throughout the world,” Price said.

“Ambassador Rice discussed our shared commitment with India to pursue regional peace and stability and pledged to deepen collaboration on counter-terrorism matters including on UN terrorist designations,” Price added.

 

Lalit K Jha
