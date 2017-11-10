Delhi gets no respite from smog; entry of outside vehicles curbed

November 10, 2017 11:16 IST

Dense smog continued to hung over Delhi and the National Capital Region for the fourth day on Friday, leaving people gasping for breath during the morning hours.

According to the Meteorological department, the visibility remained at 1,000 metres at 5.30 am, but it dropped to 400 metres at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature settled at 13°C, one notch below the season's average. The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 93 per cent.

The department said there was a possibility of light winds later in the day, which may clear the smog choking the region.

"The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30°C," an official said.

Some of the areas still gripped in the hazardous category of air quality index.

The pollution level in Punjabi Bagh at 802, Mandir Marg at 515, Anand Vihar at 571 and Dwarka at 420 fall under the 'hazardous' category.

Residents of Rajpath area said that they would continue to wear masks as a precaution to save themselves from air-borne diseases.

A layer of thick smog near Bhalswa landfill area in Delhi was noticed in the early hours of on Friday as fire and smoke were also seen billowing from the site.

A choking blanket of smog enveloped the national capital this week, prompting authorities to announce the odd-even policy from November 13 for five days, closure of schools till Sunday and a four-fold hike in parking fee for vehicles.

Meanwhile, entry points on the national capital's borders were be sealed by the police for trucks, except those carrying essential items, following the Lieutenant Governor's order.

L-G Anil Baijal had directed the Delhi Traffic Police and municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from 11 pm Thursday to 11 pm Sunday.

The authorities banned entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, after the Supreme Court mandated green panel, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, announced that pollution levels had hit 'severe plus' in Delhi.

The decisions were approved by the LG in a meeting on Tuesday.

With ANI inputs.

People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters