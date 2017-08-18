rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi: 5-star hotel employee molested by senior, fired for complaining

Delhi: 5-star hotel employee molested by senior, fired for complaining

Last updated on: August 18, 2017 15:50 IST

A 33-year-old woman working at a five-star hotel in New Delhi's Aerocity has alleged that she was molested by the security manager of the hotel, the police said on Friday.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged in which the accused can be seen trying to pull the woman's sari.

 

The woman alleged that the man had been pressurising her into having a physical relation with him and she was resisting his advances.

On July 29, he called her for a birthday party, tried to disrobe her and even offered to get her the gifts she wanted, she alleged.

The woman told police that she complained to the HR of the hotel but was sacked.

The woman approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered on July 30. The accused is yet to be arrested.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

 

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: New Delhi, Aerocity, CCTV
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use