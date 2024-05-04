News
Rediff.com  » News » Amit Shah booked for poll code breach in Hyderabad

Amit Shah booked for poll code breach in Hyderabad

Source: PTI
May 04, 2024 08:46 IST
The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign in Hyderabad recently.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Chikkodi, Karnataka, May 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a complaint to the Telangana chief electoral officer, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committeevice-president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.

 

Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy.

Following his complaint to the poll panel, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah by the Moghalpura police station at 7 pm on Thursday.

Other accused persons in the case include T Yaman Singh and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and legislator T Raja Singh.

The police registered the case under IPC Section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant ) and are probing it further.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
