Death of Indians in Iraq: Amarinder shattered, Tharoor slams government

March 20, 2018 15:26 IST

IMAGE: On Feb 7, 2016, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had met with the family members of Indians stuck in Iraq, at Jawahar Lal Bhavan in New Delhi. On Tuesday, she gave the heartbreaking news that the Indians missing in Iraq had been killed. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he was “shattered at the heart-wrenching news” that 39 Indians, kidnapped by Islamic State, had been killed in Iraq.

His Congress colleague Partap Singh Bajwa and Aam Aadmi Party’s Kanwar Sandhu also expressed their grief and targeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for misleading the families of those who had died.

Sandhu also asked for the minister’s resignation.

Swaraj on Tuesday said 39 Indians, who were abducted by IS in Iraq nearly three years back, were killed and their bodies recovered.

As many as 40 Indians were abducted by the terrorist organisation in June 2015 from Mosul in Iraq but one of them escaped by posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, Swaraj said in a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

“Shattered at the heart-wrenching news from @SushmaSwaraj that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, most of whom were Punjabis, are dead. My heart goes out to the families who had been living in hope since their reported abduction by ISIS in 2014. Prayers with all of them,” Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa added that he was saddened by the news confirming the deaths of those missing in Iraq and his thoughts and prayers are with their families.

“Why did Sushma Swaraj mislead the families for more than 3 years? This is complete failure of MEA & GOI,” he tweeted.

“I raised this issue many a times in Rajya Sabha that why is the government playing with emotions of families by giving them false hopes. Can there be anything more shameful than this?” Bajwa added.

Bajwa appealed to the government of India and Punjab government to provide all possible help and financial aid to the families.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu demanded the resignation of the union minister.

“Sushma Swaraj should resign as external affairs minister taking responsibility for the lies she spread about the 39 missing Indians in Iraq,” Sandhu said in a tweet.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also slammed the government for “encouraging” the families of the 39 Indians kidnapped in Iraq to believe they were alive, a charge countered by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal who said it was important to verify the facts.

Giving falsehood to people is actually cruel and suggests a certain level of lack transparency on part of the government, Tharoor said.

It is better to be honest, he added.

“My prayers for the families who have lost their near ones after being really encouraged by the government for four years to believe that these people were alive,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

Hitting back, Union Food Processing Minister and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the opposition leaders of playing politics over an unfortunate incident.

Defending the government, she said it took every measure to verify if even one of those kidnapped was alive.

“Do you not think that it is the job of the government and especially the external affairs ministry to carry on looking for even one proof, even one person being alive until the all doors have been shut,” the minister told reporters.

Defending External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Badal said the former “carried on the fight” trying to look for those who had been kidnapped.

“She (Swaraj) went on to the extent of having DNA sent over there and had proper proof that yes they are dead. She stood up in the Parliament and said yes I tried but I could not and today we have a proof,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed shock and his deepest condolences at the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq.

His party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, added that it was not just a tragedy for the families but for the entire country.

“I’m shocked to hear that 39 Indians who were in captivity since 2014, in Iraq, are now confirmed dead.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lived in hope, that their loved ones will return unharmed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you today,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Adding that the entire country was sad, Azad said the ministry of external affairs had forcefully asserted in Parliament last year that they are alive but was now saying they are dead.