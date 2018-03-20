39 Indians missing in Iraq killed: Sushma Swaraj

March 20, 2018 11:38 IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed that 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in Iraq in the year 2014 have been killed.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said that the dreaded terror outfit Islamic State had killed all the Indian nationals.

In July last year, Swaraj had firmly said in the Parliament that she would not declare the 39 Indians dead without concrete proof or evidence.

“It is a sin to declare a person dead without concrete evidence. I will not do this sin,” Swaraj said in a statement in the Lok Sabha in 2017.

However, confirming the sad news on Tuesday, she said, “Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed. Mortal remains were sent to Baghdad. For verification of bodies DNA samples of relatives were sent there, 4 state govts, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Bihar were involved.”

She added that General VK Singh (retired), minister of state for external affairs, will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq. The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata

Earlier, India had asked Iraq for help in locating the missing Indians after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from IS.

The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul, when they were kidnapped during their evacuation.