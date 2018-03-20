The anguish of the families of 39 Indians killed in Iraq

Last updated on: March 20, 2018 14:44 IST

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a statement in the Rajya Sabha said that the 39 Indians in Iraq, who had gone missing in 2014, had been killed by the Islamic State.

She added that minister of state General V K Singh would travel to Iraq and bring back their mortal remains in a special plane.

Following the news, families of the 39 killed mourned their loss, lamenting the delay in releasing the information and questioning why they weren’t personally informed of such a tragedy.

Here are some of their reactions.

“My husband went to Iraq in 2011 and I last spoke to him on June 15, 2014. We were always told us that they were alive. We don’t demand anything from the government."

-- Manjeet Kaur, wife of Davinder Singh.

“We had got information that that my brother was abducted by terrorists, after that nothing was known about his whereabouts. My DNA test was done twice, but we received no information.”

-- Brother of a victim

“For the past four years, the external affairs ministry was telling me that they were alive. I don’t know what to believe anymore. I am waiting to speak with her; no information was given to us. We heard the statement she made in Parliament.”

-- Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Manjinder Singh

The family of Manjinder Singh is inconsolable on hearing the news.

"My husband went to Iraq in 2013 and he was kidnapped in 2014. We don't demand anything from the government. I have a small child, I have no support."

-- Wife of Surjit Kumar Menka

All photographs: ANI/Twitter