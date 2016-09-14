Clinton to return to campaign trail on Thursday

September 14, 2016 08:29 IST

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will return to the White House campaign trail on Thursday after taking a few days of rest to recover from pneumonia, her campaign has said.

‘On Thursday, September 15, Hillary Clinton will deliver remarks in Greensboro, North Carolina and discuss her vision for an America that is stronger together,’ her campaign said.

‘She has spent the day catching up on reading briefings, making calls, and she watched President (Barack) Obama's speech in Philadelphia on TV,’ her spokesman Nick Merrill said, according to CNN.

Clinton, 68, was diagnosed with pneumonia last Friday and was advised rest by her doctors but she continued with her grilling campaigning schedule.

On Sunday, she fell ill at Ground Zero and was forced to leave the 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York early.

In a video posted by one of the spectators, she was seen fumbling while getting on a van, raising questions about her health condition. The development was made an issue by her political opponent.

In an interview on Monday, Clinton said she thought her falling ill at Ground Zero was not going to be ‘that big a deal’ as she promised to resume campaigning this week amid calls for transparency into her health condition.

The health scare forced the former secretary of state to cancel campaign and fundraising trips to California and has fuelled concerns about her medical fitness less than two months to go for the November 8 election.