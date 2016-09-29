China 'attaches importance' to Pak's Kashmir stand

September 29, 2016 03:34 IST

China on Wednesday said it 'attaches importance' to Pakistan's stand on Kashmir but hoped that New Delhi and Islamabad resolve the issue through dialogue and consultation to 'safeguard' peace and stability in the region.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said China wants 'relevant parties' to resolve the issue through consultation.

Liu said this during an interaction with a special Pakistani delegation on Kashmir in Beijing.

A brief statement posted on the foreign ministry’s website in Mandarin said Liu ‘listened’ to the briefing by the special envoys on Pakistan's position on the Kashmir situation.

Liu ‘emphasised that China pays attention to the recent situation in Kashmir and attaches importance to Pakistan’s relevant position’, the statement said.

‘China believes that Kashmir issue is an issue left over from history and should be resolved by relevant parties through dialogue and consultation. China hopes that India and Pakistan can strengthen their communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, improve relations and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region,’ it said.

The delegation was reportedly part of a move by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to send special envoys to brief foreign countries on the situation in Kashmir.

Significantly, the delegation had to meet the Chinese vice minister and not the Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Liu’s comments follow earlier remarks by foreign ministry officials here urging India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve their differences, declining to back reports from Islamabad about Beijing expressing its support to Pakistan.

On September 26, China had snubbed Pakistan by declining to back the well-publicised reports in Islamabad that claimed Beijing’s support in the event of any aggression and for its stand on Kashmir.