Bulandshahr gang rape victims to get Rs 3 lakh as compensation

August 05, 2016 09:12 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced Rs three lakh compensation and a flat to each of the Bulandshahr gang rape victims.



Drawing criticism from all quarters in the wake of Bulandshahr gang rape incident, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Opposition and accused them of tutoring the survivors in an endeavour to serve their political motives.



“The incident is unfortunate. Action will be taken against those responsible. But the question is what are the Bharatiya Janata Party and other (opposition) parties tutoring the survivors and showing the way of politics,”

he said.The three men, who have been arrested, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, the police is yet to arrest the gang leader Saleem Bawariya and other accused, who still remain absconding.The incident took place last week on Friday night when a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a group of robbers in Bulandshahr district.The victims were on their way from Noida to Shahjahanpur with the other family members when their vehicle was stopped near a cycle repairing shop in Dostpur village on NH-9, which connects Noida and Bulandshahr.