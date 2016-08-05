rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Bulandshahr gang rape victims to get Rs 3 lakh as compensation

Bulandshahr gang rape victims to get Rs 3 lakh as compensation

August 05, 2016 09:12 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced Rs three lakh compensation and a flat to each of the Bulandshahr gang rape victims.

Drawing criticism from all quarters in the wake of Bulandshahr gang rape incident, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Opposition and accused them of tutoring the survivors in an endeavour to serve their political motives.

“The incident is unfortunate. Action will be taken against those responsible. But the question is what are the Bharatiya Janata Party and other (opposition) parties tutoring the survivors and showing the way of politics,”

he said.

The three men, who have been arrested, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, the police is yet to arrest the gang leader Saleem Bawariya and other accused, who still remain absconding.

The incident took place last week on Friday night when a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a group of robbers in Bulandshahr district.

The victims were on their way from Noida to Shahjahanpur with the other family members when their vehicle was stopped near a cycle repairing shop in Dostpur village on NH-9, which connects Noida and Bulandshahr.

Source: ANI
Tags: Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party, Saleem Bawariya, Uttar Pradesh, Noida
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly