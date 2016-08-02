Bulandshahr gang rape: 'Punish the culprits or we'll commit suicide'

August 02, 2016 10:44 IST

A Noida-based man whose wife and minor daughter were gang-raped by highway robbers in Uttar Pradesh said that the family of three will commit suicide if police fail to give them justice in three months.

“We were looted, beaten up and we all know what they did to my daughter... I want my wife and daughter to punish them. If they are not punished within three months, then all three of us will commit suicide,” said the cab driver whose family was attacked and subjected to hours of unspeakable horror.

The ultimatum by the family comes amid allegations of police apathy after the gang stopped the family on the Ghaziabad-Aligarh highway on Friday night, robbed them and then dragged off the13-year-old girl and her mother to a roadside field and raping them.

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the three accused – Naresh, Bablu and Rais -- and detained a dozen others after launching a massive hunt for the dacoits suspected to be behind the highway crime.

The Centre has also sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government and details of the incident and steps taken to nab all those involved in it.

The crime in Bulandshahr has shocked the country and raised questions about law and order and the role of police in the state.