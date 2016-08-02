Bulandshahr gang rape: Victims get security, cops says there are 6-7 more accused

August 02, 2016 18:54 IST

District magistrate Pushpa Singh, who met the family members of the Bulandshahr gang rape victims on Tuesday in Kalan area, said directives have been issued to the police to provide security to the family.

"As demanded by the family, they have been assured of arms licence at the earliest," she said.

This came on the heels of Bulandshahr SSP Anees Ansari’s declaration that there are 6-7 more accused in the incident.

Besides Lohiya Awas and old-age pension, the grandfather of the victim will also get monetary help through the Rani Laxmibai Samman, Singh said, adding the locality of their native house will also be electrified.

She said all necessary help will be provided to the family by the administration.

The gang had brutally gang raped a woman and her 13-year-old daughter at gunpoint on Friday night last week after dragging them out of a car in Bulandshahr on NH-91 when they were travelling with their family from Noida to Shahjahanpur.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh of "protecting and appeasing" criminals ahead of the assembly polls. The BJP asked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to transfer the Bulandshahr rape case to the CBI if he has any "shame" left.

The saffron party also alleged that the SP first "appeased" Muslims to get votes and was now looking at criminals through the prism of castes and religions and "appeasing" them.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma also hit out at the state government over its minister Azam Khan's reported comments that the Bulandshahr rape was an outcome of political conspiracy against it. It shows how low the ruling party can stoop to for votes, he said.

He also reeled out the state's crime figures between March, 2012 and March, 2016 to claim that criminals are emboldened under the SP rule while people, especially women, live in fear.

UP tops the list in crime against women, he said, adding that 2,920 cases of rape were reported during these four years, besides 12,198 murders and 6,015 robberies.

"Azam Khan has politicised a horrible incident like this. It shows how low this governments and its leaders can stoop to get votes. If Akhilesh Yadav has any morality and shame left, then he should order a CBI probe so that the victims can get justice," he said.

He shared details of cases in which Dalit women were sexually assaulted and questioned if these were also a political conspiracy.

Sharma cited comments of a number of SP leaders, including its president Mulayam Singh Yadav, as he accused them of repeatedly making insensitive remarks against women.

The SP chief had defended some rape accused, claiming that boys commit small mistakes at times and they cannot be hanged for that, he said.

Taking a dig at those who returned their awards over the issue of intolerance, Sharma said they should break their silence over the rape of a woman and her daughter in Bulandshahr.

"Their silence is shameful. Why are they keeping quiet? They should speak over such a horrific crime," he said.

Police have as yet arrested three persons in connection with the case; Raheesudeen of Sutari village in Bulandshahr, Shahwaiz of Hapur district and Jabar Singh of Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Shahwaiz and Jabar Singh have previous cases of looting against them, police said. Sutari village is around 7 km from Dostpur, where the incident took place. Police have detained two others for questioning Babloo belonging to Faridabad and Naresh of Bathinda.