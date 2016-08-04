Bihar floods: Toll mounts to 64, over 33 lakh affected

August 04, 2016 20:03 IST

The death toll in Bihar floods on Thursday mounted to 64 with over 33 lakh people spread across 13 districts affected by the deluge.

Purnia district has witnessed 26 fatalities, followed by 15 in Katihar and eight in Supaul, while the figure stood at five in Kishanganj district and four each in Gopalganj and Madhepura. Araria and Saharsa have accounted for one death each.

IMAGE: Flood victims move to safer place in Katihar district of Bihar. Photograph: PTI

Over 33 lakh people spread over 5.10 lakh hectares in 13 districts (Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Saharsa, Supaul, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and West Champaran) have been affected by the floods, the Disaster Management Department said in a statement.

Standing crops in 164 lakh hectares have been damaged with the value of loss being currently assessed, it said, adding a total number of 13,839 houses and hutments have been damaged in the floods causing a loss of Rs 264.10 lakh even as the assessment for damage to public properties was underway.

The flood situation continued to be grim with the Ganga flowing above danger mark at Kahalgaon near Bhagalpur, while rivers Ghaghra-Darauli, Koshi-Baltara and Koshi flowing above the danger mark in Siwan, Khagaria and Katihar districts respectively.

IMAGE: People wading through the flood affected area at Ijra Village in East Champaran. Photograph: PTI

The state government has pressed into service 1,333 boats for rescue and relief works, even as 6.41 people trapped in the flooded areas have been evacuated to safer places and 460 camps set up where 3.78 lakh displaced people have been sheltered. 58 camps have been set up for sheltering cattle.

A total of 224 medical teams have been deployed for treatment of the sick in the flood-hit areas, the disaster management department release said.

The state government has made arrangements for food and related materials comprising 7,551 quintal flattened rice, 1,333 quintal jaggery, 9.27 lakh litre kerosene oil, 54,955 polythene sheets and 2.15 lakh food packets for distribution among the flood-ravaged people.