No let up in Assam, Bihar floods; 55 people dead and counting

August 01, 2016 09:49 IST

The flood situation in Assam and Bihar remained grim with the death toll in Odisha going up to 32 with three more casualties.

In Bihar, where the flood toll stood at 26, an estimated 27.50 lakh people have been affected in 12 districts, though no fresh casualty was reported.

Rivers including Ghaghra, Bagmati, Koshi and Mahananda are flowing above the danger mark at several places. The floods have also damaged crops in 3.39 lakh hectares of land.

Till Sunday evening, floods in Assam had claimed 29 lives, and affected nearly 37 lakh people in 3,300 villages in 28 districts of the state.

On the flood situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme said the state governments and the Centre are working closely, making all efforts to help the affected people.

In Odisha, where at least 32 people have lost their lives in incident of lightning strikes in the past two days, heavy rainfall and thundershower coupled with gusty surface wind are likely to lash several parts due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar said rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over north and south Odisha on Monday.