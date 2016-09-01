BHU employee arrested for sodomising student

September 01, 2016 05:26 IST

An employee of the Banaras Hindu University was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sodomising a student of the varsity, though the police suspect it to be a fallout of money matters between the two.

The BHU student had registered a case at Lanka police station on August 16 against the lab assistant and five unidentified persons under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code alleging that they had sodomised him on the night of August 13, police said.

The student alleged that the assaulters intoxicated him and sexually assaulted him while he was returning to his lodge in Seer Goverdhan. They later threw him at an isolated place in unconscious state, they added.

The accused has been arrested and initial probe suggests that it is a case of money dispute between the two, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said.

Medical examination was conducted on the victim twice but both the reports revealed that the student was not assaulted sexually, Sanjeev Mishra, Station House Officer, Lanka police station said.

However, on interrogation it was found that the student and lab assistant were allegedly in a ‘relationship’, Kulhary said.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor G C Tripathi on Tuesday suspended the erring employee and constituted a fact-finding committee after some students along with members of National Students’ Union of India staged protests demanding action against the accused.

The committee has been ordered to probe the matter and submit its report within a week.