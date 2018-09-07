rediff.com

Another bridge collapses in West Bengal

September 07, 2018 11:42 IST

\

IMAGE: A canal bridge in Siliguri's Phansidewa in West Bengal collapsed on Friday. Photograph: ANI

A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Friday morning, injuring a truck driver, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said.

The truck, which was crossing the bridge, is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

 

The truck driver has been rushed to hospital.

This is the second bridge collapse incident in West Bengal this week.

A portion of the Majerhat Bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed on September 4.

