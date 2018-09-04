Kolkata bridge collapses; no death so far, minister says all rescued

September 04, 2018 18:42 IST

A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in southern Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles, police said.

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said six persons were taken to hospital.

"As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait," the minister said.

The minister said it was a 40-year-old bridge.

As crowds gathered at the spot in congested Alipore locality, where mangled cars were buried under the debris of the bridge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped.

Banerjee, who's in Darjeeling, said she can't go back to Kolkata immediately as there are 'no flights in the evening'.

"We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground. We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so," Banerjee said.

"Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations," she said.

The area has several under-construction buildings nearby.

An eyewitness said some people in a minibus and private cars were trapped.

Fire brigade, police and National Disaster Response Force personnel are engaged in rescue work in the fading light.

With ANI inputs