AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail in sexual harassment case

September 22, 2016 14:42 IST

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by his sister-in-law, after the investigator said he was not required for custodial interrogation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat gave the relief to the politician on a personal bond of Rs 35,000 and a surety of the like amount and asked him not to contact the complainant or threaten her to take back the complaint.

"He shall not in any manner whatsoever interfere in the ongoing probe, the court said, adding that whenever he is required in the police station, he will join and not come along with his supporters.

While imposing certain conditions on him, the court said that if violated, the investigating officer will be at liberty to approach the court for cancellation of Khan's bail.

"Prima facie from the allegations, it appears that section 498A of IPC as such is not made out against the accused as there is no evidence for any demand of dowry or regarding mental/ physical cruelty perpetrated by him on the complainant.

"The primary allegations against him are of section 354 IPC which are of year 2011-2012. However, there are allegations of section 509 IPC which may be recent in nature," the court said.

The court passed the order after the IO said that the politician was not required for custodial interrogation and the probe regarding him was complete.

In its order, the court also warned the MLA saying, "he shall not in any manner whatsoever, personally or through his relatives, contact the complainant or threaten her to take back the complaint."

Khan was arrested on Wednesday and sent to a day in judicial custody.

The MLA was arrested by Delhi Police for the second time in three months on separate complaints of women.

On September 18, the Okhla MLA, who was out on bail in another case of molestation and criminal intimidation, had gone to the Jamia Nagar Police station and had asked the police to arrest him but they had refused.

On a complaint by Khan's sister-in-law, a case under IPC sections 354A(sexual harassment), 506(criminal intimidation), 509(word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B(criminal conspiracy) and 498A(husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was lodged at Jamia Nagar police station.

He was earlier arrested on July 24 on a complaint by a

Jasola resident who alleged that he tried to mow her down after she visited his residence to raise the issue of power cuts. He was released on bail on July 28.

That case was registered under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman or eve teasing) of the IPC at Jamia Nagar police station.

Fifteen AAP MLAs have so far been booked by the Delhi Police on various charges and 12 have been arrested.