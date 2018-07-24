Alwar lynching victim died in police custody, says Rajasthan home minister

Last updated on: July 24, 2018 22:49 IST

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged lynching of Rakbar Khan on suspicion of cow smuggling, with the state’s home minister saying that the evidence suggested custodial death.

Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, who met the victim’s family on Tuesday, told reporters that Rakbar Khan, 28, may have lived had the police taken him to hospital immediately, instead of taking the cows to a shelter first.

A post-mortem report has suggested that Khan died of died of shock caused by his injuries.

The minister, along with Chief Secretary D B Gupta and Director General of Police O P Galhotra, visited Ramgarh in Alwar district to inspect the spot where Khan was allegedly lynched.

He also enquired about the lapses on part of the police.

Kataria said he met Khan’s family members, who are now in Alwar district, and assured them that they could come and see him anytime in connection with the case.

“Whoever took the law in their hands, I will take the strictest possible action against them,” he told reporters.

He said the evidence suggested that the death took place while in police custody, and announced a judicial inquiry.

“We have written to the additional chief judicial magistrate to initiate a probe,” Kataria said.

The minister announced a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh to the victim’s family and said the amount could be increased on the basis of a recommendation by the district legal committee.

The state’s human rights commission too can make a recommendation, he said.

A three-member medical board consisting of doctors from the general hospital in Alwar on Tuesday submitted a post-mortem report.

“The cause of death in this case is shock as a result of injuries sustained over the body,” the report said.

An assistant sub inspector has been suspended and three constables sent to police lines for negligence in the case.

Three men have been arrested for the murder. Rakbar Khan’s friend Aslam Khan, who escaped the mob, said there were seven attackers.

Khan was allegedly beaten by cow vigilantes in Alwar district’s Ramgarh area on Friday night when was leading two cows from Ladpura village to his home to Haryana.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating if the cows that Rakbar Khan was transporting were legally purchased.

A case had been registered against Rakbar Khan in at Alwar Nauganwa police station on December 30, 2014 under the Rajasthan law that bans transport of cows for slaughter, a police official said.

Two cows were then seized from him, he added.