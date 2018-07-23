Before taking Alwar lynching victim to hospital, cops first took cows to shelter

July 23, 2018 11:24 IST

In a shocking development in Alwar lynching case, media reports have claimed that police took almost four hours to travel 6 km while taking a critically injured victim of lynching, Akbar Khan, to the nearest hospital.

Akbar and his friend Aslam had reportedly purchased the cows from Ladpura village and were taking them to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district when the accused attacked them.

Aslam manage to flee but an injured Akbar died at a hospital in Alwar.

According to Times of India report, the FIR says police were alerted about the attack at 12.41 am by a 'gau rakshak', Naval Kishore Sharma.

Ramgarh police said a team reached the lynching spot within 15-20 minutes.

However, according to hospital's OPD register Akbar was brought in at 4 am.

According to NDTV report, after taking Akbar from the spot, the cops gave him a bath, since he was covered in mud.

Then, they took Akbar to Sharma's home to organise transport to ferry the cows to a local cattle shelter.

One of Kishore's relatives, Maya, told NDTV that she saw "a policeman beating the man inside the vehicle and abusing him."

Asked if the man was still alive, she said yes.

After arrangements were being made for the vehicle, the policemen headed out for refreshments.

With the injured man complaining of pain, the policemen drank cups of tea from a nearby stall.

Later, the policemen went to the police station with the injured man, Kishore said, adding that he took the cows to the cow shelter.

Around 4 am, the man was taken to the local hospital, where Akbar was declared brought dead.

So far, the police have arrested three persons and the case has been handed over to an additional SP-rank officer by the IG of Jaipur range for investigation.

Inspector General (Jaipur range) Hemant Priyadarshy said an impartial investigation would be carried out.

No culprit would be spared nor would any innocent be framed, he added.

In April last year, a 50-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, was also beaten to death by vigilantes suspecting him to be a cow smuggler.