Pakistan targets Indian Army posts along LoC yet again

September 29, 2016 11:52 IST

Pakistani troops on Thursday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Kashmir by opening indiscriminate fire towards Indian Army posts.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in Naugam sector at around 7 am," an army official said.

He said the Pakistani troops used small fire arms and mortars but there were no reports of any casualty.

"Our troops exercised restraint and have not retaliated so far," he added.

Pakistani troops had on Wednesday targeted Indian positions with small firearms along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Earlier on September 20, two days after the terror attack in Uri, the Pakistani troops violated the border ceasefire, targeting Indian army positions with small firearms.

On September 6, the Pakistani Army pounded Indian positions with 120 mm mortar bombs and firing along the LoC in Poonch district.

On September 2, Pakistani troops had resorted to ceasefire violation by firing on forward army posts along the LoC in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

The firing violates the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan along the international boundary and the LoC -- the de facto border that divides Jammu and Kashmir between the two neighbours.

The border skirmish comes as the two neighbouring countries are locked in a bitter diplomatic war of words following the Uri terror attack, in which heavily armed militants, believed to be of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, stormed an army base in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

However, Pakistan has denied the allegations even as India claimed to have clinching evidence to support its claims.

New Delhi and Islamabad have also raised their cases at the United Nations General Assembly recently.

Representative image