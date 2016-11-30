Alert! Cyclone Nada is headed for Tamil Nadu coast

Last updated on: November 30, 2016 16:22 IST

A depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast early on December 2, bringing heavy rainfall in its wake, the weather office said on Wednesday.

The cyclonic storm has been named 'Nada', S Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told media persons in Chennai.

The weather office said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression and lay centred about 830 km of southeast Chennai, 780 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 490 km east-southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.

"The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm (Nada) during next 12 hours. It is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu coast between Vedaranyam and Chennai close to Cuddalore by early hours of December 2," it said.

In its warning, the weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 1 and 2.

"Squally winds would commence to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from December 1 morning," it said and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Those out in the sea were advised to return immediately.

In the next 24 hours in Tamil Nadu beginning 0830 hrs today, rains will commence along coastal parts and gradually move to inner districts, Balachandran said.

In Chennai, rains are expected to start early Thursday morning and intensify gradually, he said, adding, spells of heavy to very heavy rain are likely in the city.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority held a review meeting with Tamil Nadu government officials, including Chief Secretary P Ramamohana Rao on the preparedness to face the impact of the north east monsoon.

NDMA member Lt.Gen. N C Marwah, visited Chennai on November 29 and 30 to "review the preparedness measures undertaken by Government of Tamil Nadu to meet the impact of North East Monsoon," a state government release said.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal made a detailed presentation on various preventive and mitigation measures undertaken and preparedness measures carried out by the state government, it said.

He also explained new initiatives taken by the state government such as Vulnerability mapping and analysis, formation of Inter Departmental Zonal Teams in vulnerable areas, Institutional arrangements, restoration of water bodies and water courses and community participation, it added.

Marwah also held detailed discussions with Rao in a meeting attended by other senior officials including Revenue Secretary B Chandramohan.

He "conveyed his appreciation and satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu based on the experience gained during flooding in the state during 2015," the release added.

Chennai and its suburbs in neighbouring Kancheepuram and Tiruvallore districts witnessed record rainfalls in the first week of December last year, resulting in a deluge.

