National anthem must be played in ALL theatres, orders SC

November 30, 2016 13:03 IST

The national anthem must be played before the screening of any movie at public theatres, the Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday.

Additionally, everyone should stand when the anthem is played and the national flag should be shown on screen, the court said.

Acting on a petition that alleged misuse of the anthem, the court also ruled that it should not be commercially exploited or dramatised.

Further, the court also said that as a matter of respect, the national anthem should not be printed or displayed on undesirable objects.

The national anthem is already played before movies in some states -- such as Maharashtra -- but the measure is often controversial, with instances of people beaten up for not standing up for the anthem.

Image used for representational purposes only.