Ileana, Priyanka, Deepika's sun-kissed pictures

Last updated on: April 11, 2018 12:55 IST

When sunlight makes the perfect filter.

Summer is upon us, and its sunny days are here to stay.

Why not make the most of it? :)

Bollywood knows just how to make the sun kiss their radiant faces, and take the perfect pictures.

Here's how you can get a stunning picture by making the most of the natural sunlight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Lie back and click a beach selfie, like Ileana does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee puts on her shades and shows off her profile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina pulls her hair back, and let's the sun play on her face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Pose with your best profile and you'll get the perfect click like the 'left profilers' Deepika and Karan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hussain Dalal/Instagram

Ranbir can't get enough of the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha basks in the refreshing sunlight on a film shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

The setting sun makes for a perfect setting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

With the sky as the backdrop, what a beautiful picture Sunny makes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Little Miss Sunshine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena enjoys some 'rare sunlight' in the snow-capped Alpine village of Verbier in Switzerland. See more pictures here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa prays to the Sun God.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

That's what heaven looks like to Disha.