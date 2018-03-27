Inside Priyanka Chopra's jet-setting life

March 27, 2018 16:33 IST

Meet the busiest actress in B-town!

Priyanka Chopra is a woman on the move.

Born in Jamshedpur, the daughter of army doctors grew up all over India and briefly schooled abroad before the crown beckoned.

After winning the Miss World beauty pageant, PeeCee travelled extensively across the globe, a status quo she'd go on to maintain on becoming a movie star.

Since her shift to New York City, where she currently lives and working on the television series Quantico as well as pursuing a career in Hollywood, the globetrotting actress-turned-producer keeps making whirlwind trips all over and, of course, Mumbai for professional and personal reasons.

'No roots, only wings,' she told a travel magazine recently.

Sukanya Verma glances at Priyanka's jet-setting life.

'I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date!'

No whisks or fur or you'd almost mistake a scampering PC for the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

Here comes the snow, little darling!

At Utah to attend the Sundance Film Festival where she was promoting her film,A Kid Like Jake, co-starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons. Variety noted her 'charming presence' in its review.

Priyanka takes a short break to enjoy some snowfall on the sets of Quantico in NYC.

Paris is for lovers. And Priyanka Chopra.

The Barfi! star turns into a chic tourist while in the city of lights to get an exclusive peek at Armani Prive Couture's Fall collection.

Looks like Piggy Chops is a Chelsea fan like her Bluffmaster co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Live from London, no less.

Priyanka turns on the heat in Pantone's 2018 colour of the year while out and about in Dubai.

Mixing business and pleasure in Prague.

One could learn a thing or two about having one's cake and eating it too from the Baywatch beauty.

Roman Holiday, Priyanka style.

As part of her UNICEF goodwill ambassador duties, Priyanka took a trip to Jordan. The experience moved her tremendously.

Cheers to sunny California! Hollywood, Bollywood, PC got the whole world in her hands.

Beating the jetlag with Mumbai's reliable nariyal paniwalah?

