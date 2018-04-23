Lessons from Bollywood: How to throw a birthday party

April 23, 2018 09:29 IST

Bollywood shows you just how to party!

Nothing celebrates life as gloriously as a birthday party. And Bollywood's love for big bashes, on screen and off it, is evident in its eternal expression of festivity.

One can learn a good deal about having a good time from its sumptuous social skills.

Wish to unleash your inner Gatsby and throw a birthday party of a lifetime? No need to look beyond Bollywood.

Sukanya Verma gives you a list of everything you'll need!

The budget of a Bhansali film. (Unless you have a fairytale godmother hidden away somewhere that turns pumpkins into chariots.)

Cake. They are to birthdays what diamonds are to rings.

A cake stand. Preferably one that's not a human rear.

Let there be tons of gaana bajana. Like the famous quote goes, 'Without music, life would be a mistake.' Ditto for the party hosted to commemorate it.

One handsome DJ and a playlist that doesn't include Altaf Raja.

Dance floors are a must if you wish to appease the jumping jacks and dancing queens on the guest list.

A glamorous disco ball for a touch of showmanship.

Birthdays bring out the child in us. Say YES to party props!

Bubbles and balloons add to the cheer.

An Instagram booth is a must-have in these selfie-obsessed times!

A party’s success depends on three things -- entertainment, entertainment, entertainment.

Theme party, anyone?

There will be bubbly.

Let the drinking games begin.

Add to the fun, bring in the clown.

Every birthday need a life of the party -- someone's whose antics and delightful lack of self-consciousness turns a bore into a blast.

Throw in some star attraction.

Three cheers to fun, family and fashion.