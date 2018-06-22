PIX: Love Sonia premieres at London film festival

Last updated on: June 22, 2018 15:26 IST

Guess who stars in this ensemble film?

Love Sonia was premiered at the London Indian Film Festival at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London.

The film, which tells the heartfelt story of Sonia, a young Indian village girl, whose life changes when she gets trapped in the global sex trade network, opened LIFF in its ninth year.

The team behind the film -- Producers David Womark and Amar Butala, Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Sai Tamhankar, Richa Chadha and Riya Sisodiya, Director Tabrez Noorani and Sound Designer Resul Pookutty -- were cheered on the red carpet.

Photograph: Fazz PR & Events

Mrunal Thakur, centre, plays the title role. Sai Tamhankar and Riya Sisodiya also star in the film.

Photograph: Fazz PR & Events

Doesn't she look striking?

Photograph: Fazz PR & Events

Banita Sandhu, who starred in Shoojit Sircar's beautiful film October, poses on the red carpet.

Photograph: Fazz PR & Events

Rajkummar Rao with Sai Tamhankar.

Photograph: Fazz PR & Events

Richa Chadha joins Sai.

Photograph: Fazz PR & Events

Manoj Bajpayee joins his female co-stars.

The film has many more actors in it, including Demi Moore, Frieda Pinto, Anupam Kher and Adil Hussain.

Director Tabrez Noorani with Sai and the film's co-producer, Amar Butala.

Like Rajkummar's shades?

Oscar winner Resul Pookutty joins in.

Team Love Sonia.

Love Sonia will release in September in India.