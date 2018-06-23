IIFA 2018: Rekha arrives, Karan-Arjun on the green carpet

And the mega show kicks off!
The 19th IIFAs 2018 got off to a start as Bollywood's biggest and brightest stars arrived in Bangkok.
The three-day awards ceremony began with a press conference, followed by IIFA Rocks, held at the Siam Niramit Theatre.
The green carpet arrivals was followed by the main event of performances, a fashion show and lots of entertainment. It was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.
Scenes from Day One:
Rekha arrives for the IIFA weekend.
Varun Dhawan rehearses for his performance.
Gulshan Grover looks all set.
Kriti Sanon touches up her make-up.
Arjun Kapoor poses on the green carpet for the IIFA Rocks ceremony on Friday night.
Karan Johar hosted a segment of the show.
Konkona Sen Sharma strikes a pose.
Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous.
Iuila Vantur.
Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar.
Anil Kapoor.
Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha.
Photographs: Kind courtesy IIFA/Instagram
this
Comment
article