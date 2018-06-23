IIFA 2018: Rekha arrives, Karan-Arjun on the green carpet

June 23, 2018 18:08 IST

And the mega show kicks off!

The 19th IIFAs 2018 got off to a start as Bollywood's biggest and brightest stars arrived in Bangkok.

The three-day awards ceremony began with a press conference, followed by IIFA Rocks, held at the Siam Niramit Theatre.

The green carpet arrivals was followed by the main event of performances, a fashion show and lots of entertainment. It was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

Scenes from Day One:

Rekha arrives for the IIFA weekend.

Varun Dhawan rehearses for his performance.

Gulshan Grover looks all set.

Kriti Sanon touches up her make-up.

Arjun Kapoor poses on the green carpet for the IIFA Rocks ceremony on Friday night.

Karan Johar hosted a segment of the show.

Konkona Sen Sharma strikes a pose.

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous.

Iuila Vantur.

Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

Anil Kapoor.

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha.

Photographs: Kind courtesy IIFA/Instagram