IIFA 2018: Rekha arrives, Karan-Arjun on the green carpet

June 23, 2018 18:08 IST

And the mega show kicks off!

The 19th IIFAs 2018 got off to a start as Bollywood's biggest and brightest stars arrived in Bangkok.

The three-day awards ceremony began with a press conference, followed by IIFA Rocks, held at the Siam Niramit Theatre.

The green carpet arrivals was followed by the main event of performances, a fashion show and lots of entertainment. It was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

Scenes from Day One:

 

Rekha arrives for the IIFA weekend.

 

Varun Dhawan rehearses for his performance.

 

Gulshan Grover looks all set.

 

Kriti Sanon touches up her make-up.

 

Arjun Kapoor poses on the green carpet for the IIFA Rocks ceremony on Friday night.

 

Karan Johar hosted a segment of the show.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma strikes a pose.

 

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous.

 

Iuila Vantur.

 

Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha.

Photographs: Kind courtesy IIFA/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: IIFA Rocks, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Divya Khosla Kumar, Siam Niramit Theatre
 

