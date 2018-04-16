Sonam Kapoor's STUNNING Bridal Avatars

April 16, 2018 10:12 IST

On the ramp, in the movies...

Nothing's confirmed as yet, but if reports are anything to go by, Sonam Kapoor will wed Anand Ahuja this summer.

The wedding will be a low-key affair, attended by family and close friends.

Sonam, being the fashionista that she is, will probably want her wedding dress to be right on spot.

And we can bet she's going to look like a dream!

After all, we've seen her in bridal finery before.

Yes, she's been there, done that!

Before we see the *real thing,* here's looking back at Sonam's beautiful bridal avatars through the years.

Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

A gorgeous white dress with a train and stunning veil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Facebook

All white outfit and red jewellery and chura, keeping it subtle and elegant.

Sonam offsets her simple sari with a little drama on her hair. Her smile does the rest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Looking gorgeous in a gown.

Lehenga choli in pastel colours can never go wrong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The red lehenga, paired with exquisite emerald jewellery, makes an awesome combination.

IMAGE: Sonam in Dolly Ki Doli.

Put on some swag, and be a hatke bride by adding a leather jacket, shades and keds.

Photograph: India Bridal Fashion Week

When your lehenga is stunning, you don't need jewellery.

IMAGE: Sonam in Dolly Ki Doli.

Keeping it simple.

IMAGE: Sonam in Dolly Ki Doli.

And then, kabool hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Clea Public Relations

The winning combination of white and gold!

IMAGE: Sonam in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sonam makes a gorgeous bride, doesn't she?