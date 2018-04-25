Veere Di Wedding Trailer: Chick flick we were waiting for?

April 25, 2018 17:22 IST

The Veere Di Wedding trailer reads a young Indian woman's mind, feels Jahnavi Patel.

When young Indian women meet, make-up and fashion don't dominate the conversation.

There are, of course, gaalis, men, sex... after all, who else will you share all this with?

When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania open the Veere Di Wedding trailer with such a conversation, we know it isn't just another chick flick.

This is what the real girl gang is like: Unfiltered conversation, zero inhibition, introductions to new words and if you are near the marriageable age, the shaadi talk that freaks you out.

'Jitna bhi padh lo, graduation, post graduation, par jab tak b********* mangalsutra gale mein nahi lagta hai na, tab tak life complete nahi hoti (No matter how educated you are, till you don't have a mangalsutra around your neck, your life isn't complete),' Sonam voices the *exact* thoughts of so many young Indian women.

Kareena freaks out when she gets a proposal for marriage from her boyfriend. Yes, that happens too.

Between the wedding shopping and meeting the prospective in-laws, you need your friends around to keep you sane.

A big fat Indian wedding looks amazing and quite like a dream, sure, but why go so grand in the first place?

'Shaadi apne liye kar rahi hai ya inke logo ke liye? (Are you getting married for yourself or for others?)' Kareena asks in dismay.

Director Shashanka Ghosh seems to have picked scenes from real life.

Veere Di Wedding has a good vibe to it, it's the kind of film I believe we can sit back and have a few laughs with our friends.

Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha look perfect in their parts.

Shikha, especially, looks like so much fun and is the surprise package of the trailer.

Like the Veere Di Wedding trailer? VOTE!