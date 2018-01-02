Amazing movies to watch out for in 2018

Last updated on: January 04, 2018 08:56 IST

From Pari to PadMan, it's all there in the movies this year!

The Khans will deliver a film each in 2018, Akshay Kumar will have his multiple releases, with Ajay Devgn following close.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan will have releases too.

And they will be paired up with gorgeous ladies like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Radhika Apte.

Mukkabaaz

Release date: January 12





IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz.

With Anurag Kashyap at the helm of affairs, one expects a film to be special.

Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain and Jimmy Sheirgill, Mukkabaaz is about a boxer. But it can't be so simple if Mr Kashyap is handling the megaphone, can it?





Kaalakaandi

Release date: January 12





IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan gets trigger happy in Kaalakaandi.

Saif Ali Khan leads an ensemble cast in a quirky entertainer which sees Delhi Belly writer Akshat Varma making his directorial debut.







PadMan

Release date: January 26

IMAGE: Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar in PadMan.

Akshay Kumar arrives once again on the Republic Day weekend in a R Balki flick, co-produced by his missus Twinkle Khanna, with Radhika Apte and and Sonam Kapoor in tow.

Pari

Release date: February 9

IMAGE: The Pari poster.

Don't go looking for a fairy tale in Pari.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Anushka Sharma's latest film looks quite dark.





Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Release date: February 9





IMAGE: Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aryan in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Director Luv Ranjan returns with another youth entertainer featuring the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 gang.

Hichki

Release date: February 23

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Hichki.

Director Siddharth Malhotra's Hichki sees the talented actress making her comeback after some baby down time.



Raid



IMAGE: Ajay Devgn.

No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta's realistic drama also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

Sanjay Dutt's biopic

Release date: March 30

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After his Munnabhai hits with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani is now making a film on Sanjubaba.

We're still waiting for its title...

October

Release date: April 13

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan in October. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Shoojit Sircar's movie may well see Varun return to Badlapur territory alongside debutant Banita Sandhu.

Baaghi 2

Release date: April 27

IMAGE: This is how Tiger Shroff spends time in between shots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger returns with a sequel to his biggest hit Baaghi, directed by Ahmed Khan, with his rumoured lady love Disha Patani opposite the action star.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Release date: April 27

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in the Ganga during the poster launch of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut badly needs a hit and she hopes to get that from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Gabbar Is Back's Krrish.



2.0

Release date: April 27

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar is unrecognisable in 2.0.

Director Shankar takes his Robot/Enthiran franchise forward with 2.0, starring Rajinikanth as the hero and Akshay Kumar as the villain.

Race 3

Release date: June 5

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

The hit franchise carries on though its original players have been replaced.

Saif Ali Khan makes way for Salman Khan and Bobby Deol while Anil Kapoor stays constant.

Director duo Abbas-Mustan make way for Remo D'Souza.

Fanne Khan

Release date: June 15

IMAGE: Like Anil Kapoor's look in Fanne Khan?

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan come together with Rajkummar Rao in Atul Manjrekar's Fanne Khan, an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody's Famous.

Thugs of Hindostan

Release date: November 7

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan chat. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aamir Khan reunites with his Dhoom 3 co-star Katrina Kaif and director Vijay Krishna Acharya for Thugs...

With Amitabh Bachchan headlining the cast, this is Yash Raj Film's most awaited movie of 2018.

Super 30

Release date: November 23

IMAGE: Anand Kumar chats with Hrithik Roshan and Vikas Bahl at Hrithik's home.

Hrithik Roshan takes up the real life story of Anand Kumar in Super 30.

Vikas (Queen) Bahl will supervise the groovy superstar's transformation into a Bihari Babu.

Total Dhamaal

Release date: December 7

IMAGE: The Dhamaal poster.

Director Indra Kumar returns with the third in the Dhamaal series, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit.

Zero

Release date: December 21

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

SRK plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Simmba

Release date: December 28

IMAGE: The Simmba poster.

The year ends with a bang, courtesy of the Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar film, Simmba, reportedly a remake of the Telugu hit Temper.







Padmavat

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavat.

No release date has been announced yet for Padmavat -- as Padmavati will now be called -- but it should be on screens soon.

A toast to Mr Bhansali! For hanging on to his craft despite all the ugly controversy.