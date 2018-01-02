Amazing movies to watch out for in 2018

From Pari to PadMan, it's all there in the movies this year!
The Khans will deliver a film each in 2018, Akshay Kumar will have his multiple releases, with Ajay Devgn following close.
Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan will have releases too.
And they will be paired up with gorgeous ladies like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Radhika Apte.
Mukkabaaz
Release date: January 12
With Anurag Kashyap at the helm of affairs, one expects a film to be special.
Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain and Jimmy Sheirgill, Mukkabaaz is about a boxer. But it can't be so simple if Mr Kashyap is handling the megaphone, can it?
Kaalakaandi
Release date: January 12
Saif Ali Khan leads an ensemble cast in a quirky entertainer which sees Delhi Belly writer Akshat Varma making his directorial debut.
PadMan
Release date: January 26
Akshay Kumar arrives once again on the Republic Day weekend in a R Balki flick, co-produced by his missus Twinkle Khanna, with Radhika Apte and and Sonam Kapoor in tow.
Pari
Release date: February 9
Don't go looking for a fairy tale in Pari.
Directed by Prosit Roy, Anushka Sharma's latest film looks quite dark.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Release date: February 9
Director Luv Ranjan returns with another youth entertainer featuring the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 gang.
Hichki
Release date: February 23
Director Siddharth Malhotra's Hichki sees the talented actress making her comeback after some baby down time.
Raid
No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta's realistic drama also stars Ileana D'Cruz.
Sanjay Dutt's biopic
Release date: March 30
After his Munnabhai hits with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani is now making a film on Sanjubaba.
We're still waiting for its title...
October
Release date: April 13
Shoojit Sircar's movie may well see Varun return to Badlapur territory alongside debutant Banita Sandhu.
Baaghi 2
Release date: April 27
Tiger returns with a sequel to his biggest hit Baaghi, directed by Ahmed Khan, with his rumoured lady love Disha Patani opposite the action star.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Release date: April 27
Kangana Ranaut badly needs a hit and she hopes to get that from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Gabbar Is Back's Krrish.
2.0
Release date: April 27
Director Shankar takes his Robot/Enthiran franchise forward with 2.0, starring Rajinikanth as the hero and Akshay Kumar as the villain.
Race 3
Release date: June 5
The hit franchise carries on though its original players have been replaced.
Saif Ali Khan makes way for Salman Khan and Bobby Deol while Anil Kapoor stays constant.
Director duo Abbas-Mustan make way for Remo D'Souza.
Fanne Khan
Release date: June 15
Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan come together with Rajkummar Rao in Atul Manjrekar's Fanne Khan, an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody's Famous.
Thugs of Hindostan
Release date: November 7
Aamir Khan reunites with his Dhoom 3 co-star Katrina Kaif and director Vijay Krishna Acharya for Thugs...
With Amitabh Bachchan headlining the cast, this is Yash Raj Film's most awaited movie of 2018.
Super 30
Release date: November 23
Hrithik Roshan takes up the real life story of Anand Kumar in Super 30.
Vikas (Queen) Bahl will supervise the groovy superstar's transformation into a Bihari Babu.
Total Dhamaal
Release date: December 7
Director Indra Kumar returns with the third in the Dhamaal series, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit.
Zero
Release date: December 21
SRK plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Simmba
Release date: December 28
The year ends with a bang, courtesy of the Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar film, Simmba, reportedly a remake of the Telugu hit Temper.
Padmavat
No release date has been announced yet for Padmavat -- as Padmavati will now be called -- but it should be on screens soon.
A toast to Mr Bhansali! For hanging on to his craft despite all the ugly controversy.
