This dwarf is no Zero

January 02, 2018 11:01 IST

A Christmas release for SRK's 'dwarf' film.

Zero is what Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is titled.

SRK announced the movie's title in a teaser released on New Year's Day.

You can see SRK in his dwarf avatar singing Affoo Khudaya, the Mohammed Rafi song from Jab Jab Phool Khile, picturised on Shashi Kapoor.

Zero will have plenty of guest appearances featuring former SRK leading ladies: Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan will repay SRK's Tubelight favour and play a cameo in Zero.

The previous time SRK acted with Katrina and Anushka together was in Jab Tak Hain Jaan, the last film Yash Chopra directed.

Zero will have a Christmas release. It hits the screens on December 21.