April 21, 2018 10:02 IST

Chat shows have become a good way to know a Bollywood star intimately.

For example, what are Shahid-Mira Rajput's bedroom secrets?

What is Malaika Arora Khan's favourite position?

Just what does Huma Qureshi think of the 'airport look'?

Vh1's talk show Inside Access tapped into some celeb lives, and gave us some interesting insights.

Here's looking at some of them.

Huma Qureshi: Who the hell invented the airport look?

'Who the hell invented the airport look?' Huma exclaims.

'Like why are people so dressed up in heels and jackets and blow-dried hair and red lipstick, where are they going? Do you know how much you have to walk? Do you know how uncomfortable it is? Like why are we doing this to ourselves, girls? Like why?'

Why, indeed.

Shahid: Mira sleeps in my clothes

So, who has the bigger wardrobe, Shahid or Mira?

'The house we live in now, it got ready six months before we got married. So there was no plan for a wardrobe for a lady, it was supposed to be for me alone. I had two sides, and they were exactly the same size and so when she came in I emptied one side and said this is what I have...So we have the exact same size wardrobe,' Shahid says.

'Her shoe collection is way bigger than mine and it keeps eating into my space. So I keep throwing them away. And yes, Mira sleeps in my clothes!' he adds.

Neha Dhupia takes on Ranveer Singh

Neha is known for her bindaas attitude.

On being asked, 'Ranveer Singh can...,' she replied, '...come close to wearing every print in his girlfriend's wardrobe.'

Farah Khan: I told Shah Rukh to wear a white dhoti in the waterfall

What are Farah Khan's best on set memories?

'When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale (the song in Dil Se) I told Shah Rukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water.'

'Of course, I was joking with him. But that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot! He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala,' she says.

'If you go back and see the song, Preeti Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up!' she exclaims.