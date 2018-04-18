AMAZING pix from a film shoot!

Last updated on: April 18, 2018 12:52 IST

India is a wonderful country, and these pictures are proof enough.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan was shot in picturesque locations in Punjab and Kashmir.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Manmarziyaan is reportedly a romantic drama.

The shoot wrapped up recently, and we take a sneak peek behind the scenes.

'Humble beginnings.'

Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal, writer Kanika Dhillon, producer Aanand L Rai and director Anurag Kashyap seek divine blessings on day one of the shoot.

Abhishek Bachchan treats us to amazing images from Amritsar.

When Abhishek did window shopping...

Day two dawns.

'An actor's armour. #Manmarziyaan #day3 #TakeTwo,' writes AB.

'Anyone for some "Chise Chilli"? asks Abhishek, '#ithappensonlyinindia #Manmarziyaan'

Anurag captures an early morning on the sets.

Costume designer Navadevi Rajkumar, Taapsee, Navalakshmi Rajkumar and Anurag choreograph a song.

'Can't reveal the colours,' the director explains.

Anurag's parents -- Manjari and Prakash Singh -- visit him on set. AK's pal Imtiaz Ali also shows up.

Taapsee shares a few laughs with Kanika Dhillon.

'From the laughs to tears.... the boomerangs to ‘shadyantra’ ... kulchas to makhaanas.... these 50 days your pen and energy unleashed the crazy sardarni within after REALLY LONG Ms Dhillon!' Taapsee writes.

Taapsee's 'Yeh hasi vadiyan, yeh khula aasman' moment in Kashmir.

What a view to wake up to.

'Last 3 days of being Rumi..... and I doubt if she will ever leave my system ! #Actorslife #Possessed #Manmarziyaan,' Taapsee tweets.

AB captures the beauty of Sonmarg.

An afternoon in Sonmarg.

'Dear Kashmir, You truly proved to be 'Paradise' for me. Lost and found wali feeling became beautiful courtesy you. Phir milenge...... agli baar jab mausam thoda behtar hoga! Love Rumi #Manmarziyaan #Kashmir #FilmWrap'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal/Instagram