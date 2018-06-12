What were Diljit, Taapsee, Kamal, Varun up to?

June 12, 2018 17:20 IST

New movies coming right up!

Monday was a day of trailer launches.

Besides the grand launch of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's career with their film Dhadak, we also saw the trailer launches for Shaad Ali's Soorma at PVR, Juhu, in suburban Mumbai, and Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroop 2 in Chennai.

Soorma is based on Indian hockey star Sandeep Singh who was paralysed after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Confined to a wheelchair for two years, Sandeep made a remarkable comeback to international hockey in 2008.

Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh and Taapsee Pannu.

"Soorma is someone who achieves the impossible. Normal se bahut upar hai soorma. Soorma sau mein ek hi ho sakta hai (They are miles ahead of normal people. Only one person in a hundred can be a soorma)," Diljit had told Rediff.com

Taapsee plays Harpeet, Sandeep's love interest.

Diljit with Sandeep Singh, the hockey legend on whom the film is based.

Angad Bedi with Bikramjeet Singh, Sandeep's brother whom he plays Soorma

Chitrangada Singh turns producer with Soorma.

The Singh brothers: Bikramjeet and Sandeep.

Director Shaad Ali joins the team.

Kamal Haasan launched the Vishwaroop 2 trailer in Chennai.

Kamal with co-star Nassar and composer Mohamaad Ghibran.

Varun Dhawan launched Amish Tripathi's book Suheldev And the Battle of Bahraich.

Amish Tripathi and Varun.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar