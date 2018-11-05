What Raj Kummar and Patralekhaa did in Goa!

November 05, 2018 12:01 IST

Did the actors embark on an Airbnb influencer junket, we want to know :))

There is more to Goa than just partying and shopping.

The Sunshine destination offers enough to anyone who wants to break off from the momentum of the rat race.

Especially when you are one busy actor like Raj Kummar Rao, who took off with his lady love Patralekhaa on an Airbnb holiday.

Arriving in style.

Getting ready to explore Goa in the best way possible -- on a bike.

Sunset picnic on the beach.

Lounging in a hammock.

No better way to start a morning than a session of yoga.

Enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

A new sport to try out in Goa -- Kayaking.

Patralekhaa enjoys some pool time.

Awwwww... The only word we can think of looking at these two.

From beach buddies to playing games, Raj and Patra set us couple goals.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram