Shah Rukh starts his birthday celebrations

November 02, 2018 10:14 IST

This is what love looks like!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 53 today, November 2, had a late night birthday celebration the day before with his family and close friend Karan Johar at his sea side villa, Mannat.

Sharing a candid picture of the superstar feeding his wife Gauri cake on Instagram, KJo wrote: 'Happy birthday bhai!!!! Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life!!! Thank you for being family and for all the memories ...and here's to many more!!! May #zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster!!!'

The celebrations included a game of Mono Deal with his girls, and greeting throngs of fans outside Mannat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The superstar shared a collage of his activities and wrote, 'Fed cake to wife...Met my family of fans outside Mannat...now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all...for this amazing love.'