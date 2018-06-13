What did Rekha tell Kriti?

Last updated on: June 13, 2018 16:27 IST

When a legendary Bollywood beauty pays you a compliment, you blush.

The IFFA Foundation will celebrate Cinematic Heritage: Conversation, Exhibition & Auction at the IIFA Awards in Bangkok from June 21-24, a preview of which was held on Tuesday, June 12, in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

When a legendary Bollywood beauty pays you a compliment, you blush.

Rekha.

Kriti Sanon.

Ayushman Khurrana.

Varun Dhawan.

Bobby Deol.

Mahima Chaudhary made a rare appearance at Prabhakar Singh's exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery.

Pooja Bedi was also present.

Rekha Rana.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Artist Prabhakar Singh with Pooja and Mahima.

Arjun Rampal, spotted at Mumbai airport.

Divya Dutt at a CRY Foundation event to discuss child artistes in the film and television industries.

Amole Gupte, who created the memorable children's films, Taare Zameen Par and Stanley Ka Dabba.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar