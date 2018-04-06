What did Huma, Naseer think of Blackmail?

April 06, 2018 13:35 IST

Bollywood queues up to watch a good film.

Little wonder that Blackmail held screenings every day this week -- it's a good film with great reviews.

Director Abhinay Deo invited his friends once again, and they showed up in support of him, as well as the film's lead actor Irrfan.

Huma Qureshi.

Sophie Choudhry.

Ratna Pathak with husband Naseeruddin Shah.

Gulshan Devaiah with a friend.

Makrand Deshpande hugs Abhinay Deo.

Anuja Sathe whose performance in Blackmail has been much applauded.

Arunoday Singh -- whose acting in Blackmail has been praised too -- with wife Lee Elton.

Lee and Arun have been present at every single screening of Blackmail.

Harshvardane Rane.

Atul Kasbekar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar