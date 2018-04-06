rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » What did Huma, Naseer think of Blackmail?

What did Huma, Naseer think of Blackmail?

April 06, 2018 13:35 IST

Bollywood queues up to watch a good film.

Little wonder that Blackmail held screenings every day this week -- it's a good film with great reviews.

Director Abhinay Deo invited his friends once again, and they showed up in support of him, as well as the film's lead actor Irrfan.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Sophie Choudhry.

 

Ratna Pathak with husband Naseeruddin Shah.

 

Gulshan Devaiah with a friend.

 

Makrand Deshpande hugs Abhinay Deo.

 

Anuja Sathe whose performance in Blackmail has been much applauded.

 

Arunoday Singh -- whose acting in Blackmail has been praised too -- with wife Lee Elton.

Lee and Arun have been present at every single screening of Blackmail.

 

Harshvardane Rane.

 

Atul Kasbekar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Harshvardane Rane, Atul Kasbekar, Pradeep Bandekar, Huma, Naseer
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use