Watch Kareena, Sonam dance

May 23, 2018 15:25 IST

Song 'n' dance at the Veere Di Wedding music launch...

The Veere Di Wedding team is promoting the film with plenty of pizzazz.

Tuesday night's music launch featured singers Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

The highlight of the evening was Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dancing to Veere Di Wedding songs.

Scenes you must see...

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor groove to Tareefan.

Kareena convinces co-producer Rhea Kapoor to shake a leg.

WATCH: Sonam, Kareena, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Rhea dance to Tareefan.

Bebo strikes a Kareena pose.

Which bride has been so busy after her shaadi, and that was just two weeks ago?

We can't wait to see Shikha on screen.

Swara, elegant in white.

Swara with rapper Badshah, who sang Tareefan.

Neha Kakkar rocked the show when she sang Bhangra Ta Sajda.

WATCH Neha Kakkar singing Bhangra Ta Sajda.

The leading ladies, we hear, bonded during the shoot.

Producers Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

The team who made Veere Di Wedding happen.

Photographs Pradeep Bandekar