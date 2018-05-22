What are Sonam, Kareena, Swara, Shikha up to?

May 22, 2018 15:31 IST

Monday in Bollywood is a lot like fun.

The week began on a promotional note for Bollywood.

Celebs were spotted promoting their movies, launching a phone, and spending time with family.

Sonam Kapoor hasn't taken a break since her wedding.

She headed to Cannes a couple of days after the shaadi.

She returned to Mumbai and is busy with the Veere Di Wedding promotions.

Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's return to the big screen after baby Taimur came along on December 20, 2016.

Swara Bhaskar looks amazing!

Shikha Talsania, as adorable as ever.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty with birthday boy Viaan Raj in Juhu.

Viaan poses for the cameras.

Chitrangda Singh launches the OnePlus 6.

A lucky winner gets a phone.

John Abraham and Diana Penty promote Parmanu at a radio station.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar