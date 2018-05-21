Sushmita's Dilbar recreated for Satyameva Jayate

May 21, 2018 15:30 IST

Check out what's been happening in Bollywood, right here!

Satyameva Jayate -- directed by Milap Zaveri and starring John Abraham -- has recreated the iconic Dilbar song, which was picturised on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum.

The Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate has an Arabic twang and features John and Nora Fatehi.

Nora will be seen doing a belly dance for which she rehearsed for 10 days before this weekend's shoot.

John -- thank heavens! -- will not shake his legs in the song, which has been choreographed by Adil Sheikh.

Satyameva Jayate, which also stars debutant Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar, has an Independence Day release.

July 27 for Mulk

Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama Mulk releases on July 27.

'MULK Releases July 27, 2018. This is the most important film of my career till date. Keep your love coming', Sinha tweeted.

Mulk is about a joint family based in small town India who want to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy.

Neena Gupta plays Rishi Kapoor's wife in Mulk, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapur.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot begins

After producer Prernaa Arora lost the Parmanu battle to John Abraham, she has also left Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanne Khan.

Both movies will now be produced by T-Series mogul Bhushan Kumar.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu had started shooting in February, but work was stalled over money issues.

After Bhushan Kumar took over, Director Shree Narayan Singh resumed shooting Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Mumbai this weekend.

Sunny Leone as Veeramadevi

Director V C Vadivudaiyan's Veeramadevi featuring Sunny Leone in the lead will be made simultaneously in 5 Indian languages and has a reported budget of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).

Veeramadevi has cast prominent stars from the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu film industries.

War sequences for the epic are being shot using horses and elephants brought in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The sets have been erected at Ramoji Film City near Hyderabad. The film will also be shot in the forests of Kerala.

Vadivudaiyan has reportedly hired an individual associated with the CG on Hollywood movies like Lord of The Rings and Gods of Egypt as Veeramadevi's executive producer. Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) of the budget has been assigned for CG production values.