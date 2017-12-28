Bollywood's BIGGEST Hits of 2017

Last updated on: December 28, 2017 14:29 IST

Varun Dhawan is Bollywood's most successful actor today, but his Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 don't top this list.

The year ended well for Bollywood, thanks to Tiger Zinda Hai's roaring success at the box office.

It all started with Baahubali: The Conclusion, a massive hit in Telugu and Hindi.

Joginder Tuteja takes a look at the Top 10.

Fukrey Returns

Box office collections: Rs 77 crore (and counting)

Fukrey Returns is a surprise superhit!

When Padmavati's release was postponed, it proved a blessing for this Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat starrer.

Fukrey Returns may have raced towards the Rs 90 crore mark if Tiger Zinda Hai had arrived later.

Kaabil

Box office collections: Rs 116 crore

Kaabil was a masala film straight out of Rakesh Roshan territory.

Director Sanjay Gupta ensured that he delivered a mass entertainer which held its own against the other big release of the day, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Box office collection: Rs 116.60 crore

This Karan Johar production arrived right when the industry needed a big winner.

A fun musical entertainer that worked well with the mass as well as class audiences, the Shashank Khaitan venture took the Dulhaniya franchise further ahead after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

And Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt kept their record intact as a successful Bollywood jodi.

Jolly LLB 2

Box office collection: Rs 117 crore

Akshay Kumar keeps up his habit of delivering hit after hit.

After scoring a hat-trick of centuries in 2016 (Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom), he started the new year with Jolly LLB 2 where he successfully joined hands with director Subhash Kapoor for the first time.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Box office collection: Rs 134.25 crore

Akshay scored an even bigger success with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has become his biggest lifetime grosser after Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133 crore).

Not many would have expected a film on sanitation and hygiene to catch the fancy of audiences in such an impressive way and Sree Narayan Singh's narrative should be given due credit.

Raees

Box office collection: Rs 137.51 crore

If not for its clash with Kaabil, Raees would probably have done better than what it eventually did.

The film took a very good opening. But mixed word of mouth made sure that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer did not cover the distance that the makers may have expected.

Judwaa 2

Box office collection: Rs 138.61 crore

Twenty years after Salman Khan scored a hit with Judwaa, its remake repeated the magic.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director David Dhawan came together after many years, along with Varun Dhawan, and the film saw a consistent run right from Day One.

With Judwaa 2's success, Varun has proved that he's the most successful actor in Bollywood today.

Golmaal Again

Box office collections: Rs 205.71 crore

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn scored a blockbuster with Golmaal Again.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Box office collection: Rs 300 crore (expected)

Salman Khan may have delivered a rare disappointment with Tubelight, but he -- and the audiences -- knew he would be back in form with Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film was in the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release!

Baahubali: The Conclusion (in Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 511 crore

The baap of all the movies arrived in April in the form of Baahubali 2.

Even though the film was dubbed in Hindi, it set new records at the box office -- the quickest Rs 200 crore, 300, 400, 500...

This kind of success is unparalleled and perhaps only director S S Rajamouli will break it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources