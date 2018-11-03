He's 53, but look how he parties!

November 03, 2018 13:46 IST

SRK celebrates his birthday and Zero!

After the trailer launch of his much awaited film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and Zero celebrations continued till the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Last week on Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh revealed that SRK can party like few in BollyTown can, often being the last man to leave the party zone.

Does SRK look 53? Naah!

WATCH SRK celebrate his birthday with fans. Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Swara Bhasker.

Swara with the man in her life, writer Himanshu Sharma.

Composers Atul-Ajay.

Zero Director Aanand L Rai, second from right. joins the group.

Nikhil Dwivedi.

Choreographer Bosco Martis.

