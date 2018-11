November 02, 2018 18:30 IST

Comedian Bharti wishes King Khan in her unique way.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan fulfills Bharti's romantic fantasy on the sets of Comedy Night Bachao.

It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and the world is sending him their love.

As is comedian Bharti, bowled over by the superstar's humility and charm.

Watch the video below to see exactly how she wished SRK!