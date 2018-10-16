Sorry gals, Farhan is taken

October 16, 2018 11:47 IST

Millions of hearts shattered as Farhan made his relationship status clear.

For sometime now, we have been hearing whispers that Farhan Akhtar was not seeing a successful actress whose name began with S or a beautiful actress whose name began with A, but a woman of many parts.

Host. Singer. Reality show contestant. Actress.

Shibani Dandekar, ladies, has got one of Bollywood's hottest men to dil dhadakne do.

Shibani -- who grew up in England, Africa and Australia -- teased her Insta followers by posting a pic walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man on her 38th birthday, August 27.

On Monday, October 15, a day after his elder sister Zoya's 46th birthday (which he missed since he was in London), the 44 year old made his relationship official by posting the same picture on his Insta feed with a telling heart emoji as the caption.

Many million hearts shattered with that Farhan revelation.

IMAGE: Farhan posted this pic in July with Shibani, Anurag Rao and Karishma Naina.

Farhan is currently in London shooting The Sky Is Pink with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra and it's a fair bet that Shibani is there too.

Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years before they parted ways in 2016.

Adhuna, we hear, is dating Mumbai restaurant owner Nico Morea. You may know his brother Dino :)).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram