PIX: Kajol celebrates Durga Puja

October 15, 2018 18:31 IST

Kajol never misses celebrating Durga Puja.

Like every year, Kajol -- whose father was Bengali -- attended the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, north west Mumbai, on Sunday, October 14.

Kajol was present for the murthi sthapna (installation of the idol). She then sought goddess Durga's blessings and performed the Maha Panchmi Puja.

Kajol at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

The idol of goddess Durga is installed.

Kajol and her cousin Sharbani Mukherjee perform the puja.

Kajol with her cousin Samrat Mukherjee.

Kajol and other ladies at the puja.

Director Ayan Mukerji, who is one of Kajol's cousins.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti with her mother.

WATCH a video of the event.

Photographs Pradeep Bandekar