October 14, 2018 16:06 IST

Happy birthday Zoya!

Zoya Akhtar brought in her 46th birthday with some of her pals from Bollywood on Saturday night.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in casuals.

Dia Mirza colour coordinates with husband Sahil Sangha.

The birthday girl with her dad Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Bhavna and Chunky Pandey.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Kaajal Anand and Sikander Kher.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar