Sonam, Diana, Inaaya share their Halloween faces

Wednesday Adams, anyone?
Bollywood celebrated Halloween with stylish as well as cute pictures.
Which one is your favourite? Take a look and make your pick in the message board below.
Sonam Kapoor changes into Wednesday Adams for Halloween.
Inaya Khemu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's daughter, becomes the Size Zero Witch!
Czar Kunder, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's son, puts on his Storm Trooper look.
Twinkle Khanna has a message as she sends a kiss: 'Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you?'
Diana Penty channels her inner Gal Gadot.
Sunny Leone celebrates Halloween with her twins, Asher and Noah, in monochrome.
Preity Zinta shows off her wicked side!
Shruti Haasan gets gruesome on Halloween.
