Sonam, Diana, Inaaya share their Halloween faces

Last updated on: November 01, 2018 13:01 IST

Wednesday Adams, anyone?

Bollywood celebrated Halloween with stylish as well as cute pictures.

Which one is your favourite?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor changes into Wednesday Adams for Halloween.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaya Khemu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's daughter, becomes the Size Zero Witch!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Czar Kunder, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's son, puts on his Storm Trooper look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna has a message as she sends a kiss: 'Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty channels her inner Gal Gadot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone celebrates Halloween with her twins, Asher and Noah, in monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shows off her wicked side!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan gets gruesome on Halloween.